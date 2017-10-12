Sue Matthews Sings Cole Porter at The Mainstay

by

Sue Matthews, along with Robert Redd on piano, Tommy Cecil on bass, Frank Russo on drums and Scott Silbert on saxophone, presents an evening of Cole Poerter standards at The Mainstay in Rock Hall, on Saturday October 21, 2017 at 8 p.m. Admission is $20 in advance and $23 at the door. Information and advance ticket sales are available at the Mainstay’s website. Reservations to pay at the door can be made by calling 410-639-9133.

Mainstay and Kent County favorite Sue Matthews brings to life the sophisticated, irresistible music of Cole Porter whose classic singable lyrics and music, written from the 1920s to the 1950s, are a substantial part of the Great American Songbook.

Porter was a Yale and Harvard educated Tin Pan Alley composer who wrote for popular recordings, Broadway and Hollywood. His songs like “My Heart Belongs To Daddy” and “Night And Day” have timeless classic sound. His musicals dominated Broadway from the 1930s to the 1950s from “The Gay Divorce,” which as a film became “The Gay Divercee,” and “Anything Goes” to his masterpiece “Kiss Me Kate”, which won the first ever Tony Award, Porter’s shows were full of sophisticated lyrics and melodies that echoed his lavish lifestyle.

Sue Matthews’ silky voice, exquisite phrasing and passion for finding every bit of meaning in song will be the perfect will be the perfect instrument for conveying the richness of Porter’s legacy of song.

Sue Matthews came to the music world’s attention in 1991, when she released the traditional jazz album “Love Dances.” She was soon playing clubs and festivals and her next release “When You’re Around,” reached the top 20 on the Gavin and R & R Jazz charts. Since then she has released a number of recordings and become a favorite throughout the mid-Atlantic jazz clubs, concert halls, jazz festivals and television studios and, of course, at The Mainstay.

She has been a featured artist at the W.C. Handy Music Festival, with the Calgary Philharmonic, the Florida Symphony, the Mid-Atlantic Jazz Showcase in NYC and the Saluzzo Musical Festival in Italy as well as artist-in-residence at the Clifden Arts Week Festival, County Galway, Ireland and at Augusta Heritage Cente. She is a two-time recipient of the Maryland State Arts Council individual artist award.

The Mainstay (Home of Musical Magic) is the friendly informal storefront performing arts center on Rock Hall’s old time Main Street. It is committed to presenting local, regional and national level talent, at a reasonable price, in an almost perfect acoustic setting. Wine, beer, sodas and snacks are available at the bar.

The Mainstay is supported by ticket sales, fundraising including donations from friends and audience members and an operating grant from the Maryland State Arts Council.

Upcoming Mainstay performances include:

October 23 Joe Holt welcomes Rebekah Hock

October 30 Joe Holt welcomes Brad Chaires

November 4 Peter and Will Anderson Quartet featuring Chuck Redd

November 6 Joe Holt welcomes Maria Rusu

November 11 Karen Somerville

November 12 The Mainstay @ The Garfield: Cassie & Maggie

November 13 Joe Holt welcoms Philip Dutton