Hopeful Take on Climate Change

by

On Friday, October 20, experience the artful, playful, outrageously funny, and deeply moving storytelling craft of Peterson Toscano in his comedic performance, Everything is Connected: A collection of stories, most weird, many true. Connecting issues and ideas to bizarre personal experiences, literature, science, and even the odd Bible story, Peterson transforms right before your eyes into a whole cast of comic characters who explore the serious worlds of gender, sexuality, privilege, religion and environmental justice.

This performance will take place in Decker Theatre at 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

As someone concerned with human rights, Toscano has taken on climate change as his primary focus as he considers LGBTQ, faith, and comic responses to the climate crisis. He does not dole out the typical gloom and doom, shame, and guilt global warming messages. Instead, he infuses his work with hope. He challenges audiences to pursue community building as he helps them connect climate change to everything from immigration to a cup of coffee. He curates the Climate Stew Website and is the host of Citizens’ Climate Radio To learn more about Peterson Toscano, visit his website.

For information about the event call Jamie Frees at 410-810-7162 or email jfrees2@washcoll.edu. This event is sponsored by the Center for Environment & Society at Washington College, the Cater Society of Junior Fellows, Intercultural Ambassadors and Office of Intercultural Affairs, Student Government Association, Student Environmental Alliance, EROS, TaNGO, the Department of Sociology, the Department of Theatre and Dance and the Mid-Shore Maryland Chapter of PLFAG.