Bullying of Individuals with Special Needs and Disabilities Workshop October 25

Partners for Success and SECAC (Special Education Citizens Advisory Committee) will host Maureen van Stone, Esq., M.S., Associate Director of MCDD (Maryland Center for Developmental Disabilities) at Kennedy Krieger Institute and Founding Director of Project HEAL, who will present “Bullying of Individuals with Special Needs and Disabilities” workshop on Wednesday, October 25, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the Queen Anne’s County Library, Centreville Branch.

Maureen van Stone’s presentation will include an overview of the issues of bullying, harassment, and intimidation of students with special needs and disabilities. She will also provide an analysis of evidence-informed prevention strategies, along with an overview of federal guidance, state laws and policies. Additionally, she will share a case law summary and best practices to address the issues of bullying. A question and answer period will immediately follow the presentation. This session is appropriate for parents, caregivers, providers/therapists and educators of children with special needs, disabilities, autism and other disorders.

Maureen is the associate director of the Maryland Center for Developmental Disabilities (MCDD) at Kennedy Krieger Institute (KKI) and the founding director of Project HEAL (Health, Education, Advocacy, and Law), a MCDD community-based program. Project HEAL is Maryland’s only comprehensive medical-legal partnership, which provides advocacy and legal services to low- and moderate-income families and children with disabilities who receive services at KKI.

Maureen has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Southern California, a master’s degree in developmental psychology from The Johns Hopkins University, and a Juris Doctor at Whittier Law School, with a concentration on children’s legal issues. Prior to law school, Maureen worked as a clinician on the Neurobehavioral Unit in the Department of Behavioral Psychology at Kennedy Krieger Institute for six years.

The program will take place on Wednesday, October 25 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Queen Anne’s County Library’s Centreville Branch, 121 S. Commerce Street, Centreville, Maryland 21617. The program is free, and includes food and refreshments. Registration is required and space is limited. For more information about this program and to register, please Jennifer Doege, Parent Coordinator – Partners for Success: jennifer.doege@qacps.org or 410-758-3693.

The Queen Anne’s County (QAC) Special Education Citizens Advisory Committee (SECAC) is committed to ensuring the provision of quality services to students with disabilities ages birth to 21 by working collaboratively with families, community, school staff and other professionals to provide a forum to discuss issues related to and advocate for positive changes in special education in Queen Anne’s County Public Schools. SECAC hosts a monthly meeting and new members are always welcome. For more information, please email: secac.qac@gmail.com or visit www.qacps.org/Page/209.