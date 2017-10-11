Kent County 4-H Calendar

by

4-H Needs You: Kent County 4-H is looking for volunteers as Kent County Fair 4-H Division chairpersons, judges and much more! Call the Extension Office if interested, 410-778-1661.

October 2017 4-H Calendar

Oct, 15 DEADLINE: National 4-H Conference Senior Portfolios due to Maryland State 4-H Office

Oct. 16: 18th Annual 4-H Toy Drive, 1st Planning meeting, 7 – 8 p.m., Extension Office, 709 Morgnec Rd., Chestertown

Oct. 17: Extension office 4-H Online Volunteer Training Webinar, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., must register at least 1 week prior.

Oct. 18: Ag Center Board Meeting, 7 p.m., Extension Office

Oct. 19: UME 4-H F2F Volunteer Training, 6:30 p.m., Extension Office

Oct. 25: Record Book Wksp. for Juniors & Intermediates, 7:00 pm, Extension Office (will feature new forms!) Register by 10/24.

Oct. 28: State 4-H Shotgun Match, Prince Georges Trap and Skeet Center; Kent 4-H Clover Kids Program, 1:00 – 3:00 pm, Extension Office “Pumpkins!”

Oct. 29: Maryland State 4-H Dog Bowl, University of Maryland Plant Science Bldg, College Park

KENT COUNTY 4-H CLUB MEETING DATES

Scheduled Club Meetings (Subject to Change!)

Bits & Bridle Horse Club – 3rd Saturday, 1:00, Running W Kennels

Kent 4-H Triple Shots Shooting Sports – Shotgun – 2nd Sunday, Noon, Kent Gun Club, 4th Sunday, Noon, Sudlersville Skeet Club, Archery, 1st and 3rd Sundays, 2 p.m., Cypress Creek Archery, Millington, Rifle, 2nd and 4th Sundays, 2-4 p.m., Kent Ag Center Rifle Range, Tolchester