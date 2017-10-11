by

Sunday, October 15 , at 10 a.m. , will give a sermon entitled “Being in Two Places at Once” for the Unitarian Universalists of the On, atwill give a sermon entitled “Being in Two Places at Once” for the Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River, 914 Gateway Drive (Crestview), Chestertown.

If only we could be two places at once. Just imagine being able to accept two invitations. Strictly speaking, it’s impossible to be in two distinct places in the same moment, or is it? Unitarian Universalists are challenged to a free and responsible search for truth and meaning, and to hold that our own truth will not be another’s truth; to hold that there is not one perspective or one conclusion. At this service, Rev. Browning will explore the ways we are called to be in two places at once, and the courage it takes to accept this invitation.

Childcare will be available during the service.