Spy House of the Week: The House of Seven Gables

This house caught my eye with its numerous gables of many sizes that gives the house its distinctive architectural character. Unlike its New England counterpart, the dark walls and white trim of this house contrast with each other for a pleasing effect.

The front porch with its rockers for relaxing and the rear screened porch are great outdoor rooms. The front door opens into a spacious entrance hall and the last two treads that wrap around the stairwell is a graceful detail. The main sitting room’s interior architecture is enhanced by the full height chimney, the dormer windows and windows on three sides of the room that fill the space with light.

The large kitchen island is a different color than the surrounding cabinetry in the room and the bay window wall surrounding the dining area is painted an accent color for additional interest. The screened porch with its pitched ceiling is a great space for warm weather dining. The master bedroom also has a pitched ceiling and the master bath with its large soaking tub next to a window with views to the woods beyond is a serene spot.

