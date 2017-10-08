Meet Jim Shea, Candidate for Governor

by

Saturday, October 21 Jim Shea, a candidate for Maryland Governor, will meet with interested voters at the Kent County Democratic headquarters, 347 High St., Chestertown from noon to 2 p.m.

Jim Shea is a native of Baltimore, and has lived in Baltimore County for the last 40 years with his wife, Barbara, and their family. After graduating from University of Virginia law school in 1977, Jim was a federal law clerk before entering private practice. Shortly after that he served as a Maryland Assistant Attorney General. He then went to work for the law firm of Venable LLP in 1983. For 22 years beginning in 1994, he served as Venable’s managing partner and its chairman, making it Maryland’s largest law firm.

Shea’s civic involvement has included serving as chairs of the Board of Regents of the University of Maryland, the Empower Baltimore Management Corporation, the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore, and the Central Maryland Transportation Alliance. He has also served on the Equal Justice Council Of the Maryland legal aid bureau, the board of the Greater Baltimore Committee, the board of the Maryland Chamber of Commerce, and was a founding member of the Board of the Hippodrome Theater.