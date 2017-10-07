Spy Habitat Price Points: What $700,000 to $1,000,000 Buys You in Chestertown

by

This week’s feature is a property listed for $715,000 at 228 River Road in Chestertown.

First built in the 1920’s, the rancher’s style with its long, close to the ground elevations combined modernist ideas with a casual and informal lifestyle. I grew up in a basement rancher and I liked how this rancher was also nestled in a wooded setting. The angled garage adds architectural interest by breaking up the front façade. The contemporary touch of two gable roofs at each end of the rear elevation are infilled with glass for maximum views to the Chester River.

The interior architecture is enlivened by pitched ceilings and skylights in many rooms. When you open the front door you have a direct view through the house to the river beyond. I liked the open floor plan and how the minimal overhead cabinets in the kitchen resulted in wall space for an accent wall color instead. My favorite room was the serene minimalist bath with its free standing soaking tub by the window and the glass wall shower with an accent tile wall beyond.

For more information about this property contact Doug Ashley with Doug Ashley REALTORS LLC at 410-810-0010 or doug@dougashleyrealtors.com, “Equal Housing Opportunity”.

Jennifer Martella has pursued her dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. Her award winning work has ranged from revitalization projects to a collaboration with the Maya Lin Studio for the Children’s Defense Fund’s corporate retreat in her home state of Tennessee. Her passion for Italian food, wine and culture led her to Piazza Italian Market where she is the Director of Special Events, including weekly wine tastings and quarterly wine dinners.