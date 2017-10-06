First Friday: RiverArts Reception and Exhibit

Opening Reception: First Friday, October 6, 5 – 8 pm. Join us for refreshments and the new Artists Exhibit for October. Be sure to vote for your favorite in the People’s Choice award. The exhibit will be on view through October 29.
Join the HP Festival fun with RiverArts!
This is your chance to
learn how to mix magic spells and potions to take home!
Friday 5pm-7:30pm: Register here
Saturday 10am-4pm: Register here
At KidSpot – Friday, 5-7pm
Collage created by students at Kent County Schools with Aimee Boumeia
Concentric Circle Quilt by Kindergarten and 1st Grade classes
Triangle designs by 2nd and 3rd-grade classes
Wall Hanging by 4th and 5th-grade classes
