Benchworks Welcomes Chris Stoner

Benchworks announced Oct. 5 that Chris Stoner has joined the company’s Business Development team. Stoner comes to Benchworks with many years of experience in the Baltimore market with specific expertise in marketing, social media marketing and business development management. Stoner’s focus in his first year will be on broadening awareness for Benchworks in the Baltimore marketplace.

As founder of Baltimore Sports and Life, a five-time Baltimore Sun Mobbies Award winning blog and the Baltimore Metro Business Development, a networking group comprised of 370 mostly C-suite members, Stoner has extensive experience in building businesses and helping to grow organizations. His business development acumen will be integral to helping Benchwork continue to grow and diversify its client base.

Benchworks CEO Thad Bench Sr. said, “We are so excited to have Chris join the Benchworks team. Chris’s strong knowledge of key decision makers in the Baltimore marketplace will make him an asset to the Benchworks team and to our clients. We look forward to having him work with us and together opening up new doors to exciting projects.”

Benchworks, an award-winning comprehensive marketing services agency headquartered in Chestertown, Maryland, was founded in 1991. With offices in Philadelphia and Boston, the company specializes in the design, production and launch of complete marketing programs and branding projects. Clients are in a wide variety of sectors including life sciences, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, manufacturing and education in North America and Europe. For additional information, visit www.benchworks.com or call 800-536-4670.