5K Run/Walk – A Day at Crow Farms with Character Counts!

November 11 is Character Day at Crow Farm. All activities – including the 5K Run/Walk – will benefit the Character Counts Kent County character education program.

Hosted at Crow Farm & Vineyard in Kennedyville, MD, our 5K trail course will take you through the vineyard, past pastures of grazing cows, and over trails throughout fields of crops. Run/walk to experience all that this beautiful farm has to offer. Because of the unique location of our course, runners should expect to experience uneven ground and other cross-country trail run course conditions.

Awards will be given to the Overall male & female winners and to the First and Second place winners in each age group.

Stick around after the race for Character Day at Crow Farm:

Registration is $20. Participants may register in advance online, or beginning at 9 a.m. at Crow Farm.

10 a.m Race starts

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Food & Wine

12 noon – Vineyard Stroll, with a glass of Crow Wine in hand tour the vineyard and learn about the Crow Winery. (Price: Donation to Character Counts)

1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Live Music!

12 noon – 5 p.m. – Wine Tasting, sample 3 different crow wines (Price: Donation to Character Counts)

Location: Crow Farm & Vineyard, 12441 Vansants Corner Rd., Kennedyville, MD

Note. If the event must be canceled due to inclement weather, it will not be rescheduled.

Character Counts Kent County is a non-profit, community-based Charcommunity-based Program taught by a wonderful group of working professionals, retired executives, and valued community members.

Our program, which focuses on adolescent Character Education, brings real-world experience to classrooms, helping students understand the value of good character beyond the walls of their schools. Help us in supporting our mission to encourage a culture of kindness and strong ethical values in Kent County.

Deeann Jones is our CCKC executive director – she coordinates volunteers, schedules our annual program, plans character education lessons and leads fundraising initiatives.

Contact Character Counts! via email to Deann Jones, director@cckentcounty.org. Visit the Kent County Character Counts web page.