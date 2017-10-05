WC-ALL to Visit Harriet Tubman Country

by

On Thursday, Nov. 9, the community is invited to join the Washington College Academy of Lifelong Learning for a day-long excursion to see the results of a 17-year effort to preserve the sights and landscapes associated with Harriet Tubman’s Eastern Shore.

The Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad National Historical Park, located 10 miles south of Cambridge in Church Creek, is the destination of the first WC-ALL- sponsored trip of the academic year. The ADA compliant bus will leave Redner’s parking lot in Chestertown at 7:30 a.m. A personal tour guide will board the bus in Dorchester as the group travels on to the new Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center. Along the way, the guide will point out places and describe events that shaped Harriet Tubman’s life as an enslaved child, young woman, and freedom seeker in the open landscape of the Eastern Shore.

Upon arrival at the Visitor Center, which houses exhibits, a film, a museum store, and a research center, the group will be met by a Park Ranger who will lead a tour of the center and grounds. After lunch on your own at Old Salty’s Restaurant, the driving tour of the Underground Railroad Byway will continue, enroute to the Bucktown Village Store. There young Harriet carried out her first public act of defiance and received a serious blow to the head as she attempted to assist a fellow enslaved male. After a visit to the Harriet Tubman Museum and Education Center in Cambridge, the bus will head back to Chestertown, arriving at approximately 5 p.m.

The cost of the trip is $50. for both WC-ALL members and non-members, and includes transportation, guides, and tips The deadline for reserving a place on the trip is Wednesday, Oct. 25. Make checks payable to WC-ALL and send to WC-ALL, 300 Washington Ave., Chestertown, MD. 21620. Include telephone and email addresses for all who are signing up. For more information about the trip, please call WC-ALL at 410-778-7221.