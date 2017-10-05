Unitarians to Examine Power of Forgiveness

by

Sunday, October 8, at 10 a.m., The Rev. Greg Chute will give a sermon entitled "Whatever Happened to Forgiveness?" for the Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River, 914 Gateway Drive (Crestview), Chestertown.

The Rev. Jane Hardy notes in her announcement of the sermon, “We don’t talk much about forgiveness; the word didn’t even make it into our UU Seven Principles statement of values. Is it relevant? Worthy of our attention? How do we feel about the idea? Or is there something better? Come and join the discussion about ‘letting our anger go’ and moving on.”

Childcare will be available during the service.