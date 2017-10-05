Unitarians to Examine Power of Forgiveness

On Sunday, October 8, at 10 a.m., The Rev. Greg Chute will give a sermon entitled “Whatever Happened to Forgiveness?” for the Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River, 914 Gateway Drive (Crestview), Chestertown.
The Rev. Jane Hardy notes in her announcement of the sermon, “We don’t talk much about forgiveness; the word didn’t even make it into our UU Seven Principles statement of values. Is it relevant? Worthy of our attention? How do we feel about the idea? Or is there something better? Come and join the discussion about ‘letting our anger go’ and moving on.”
Childcare will be available during the service.
All are welcome to the service. For more information, call 410-778-3440.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.