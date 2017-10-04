WC Launches Lecture Series on the African American Church this Month

by

“The African American Church: Yesterday, Today & Tomorrow” Leads Inaugural Series of Events at Washington College.

The public is invited, at no charge, to Washington College’s Institute for Religion, Politics & Culture’s kick off of it’s inaugural series “The African American Church: Yesterday, Today & Tomorrow.

The two-day series will be held at 6:00 PM on Monday, October 16, in the Hynson Lounge and 6:30 PM on Monday, November 6, in Litrenta Hall, both on the Washington College campus in Chestertown, Maryland.

The October 16 event will feature Reverend Pinkett of Cambridge, Maryland, the 2016 Martin Luther King, Jr. Image Award Recipient, and the Honorable Corey Peck, Talbot County, Maryland, Council member, Sunday school teacher and Lay Leader at the Union Baptist Church in Easton, Maryland.

The November 6 event will feature Reverend Dr. William T. Wallace, Sr., pastor of the Union United Methodist Church in St. Michaels, Maryland.This will be the first in a free series of events to focus on the “African American Church and American Ideals” put on by Washington College’s Institute for Religion, Politics and Culture.

The Institute for Religion, Politics and Culture is dedicated to the rigorous study of religion’s influence on American and world history, as well as its contemporary importance for cultural and political life. The Institute also explores a range of pressing issues facing contemporary society and the enduring value of America’s founding principles.