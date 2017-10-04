It’s a Dog Life! “Sylvia” Opens October 13 at The Garfield

by

The Garfield Center for the Arts’ fall production Sylvia by A.R. Gurney opens at 8 pm Friday, October 13. Originally produced at the Manhattan Club in 1995 with Sarah Jessica Parker in the title role, this sparkling comedy is about a marriage and a dog.

Empty nesters Greg and Kate move to Manhattan after raising their family in the suburbs. While at the park, Greg finds Sylvia, a street-smart stray, and brings her home. With his career in a tailspin, Greg welcomes the distraction of dog ownership, while Kate, whose career is coming to fruition, affirms that “the dog phase of my life is definitely over”. Sylvia promptly becomes a bone of contention between Greg and Kate, straining their marriage with hilarious and touching effect.

The show, directed by Bonnie Hill features a strong and talented cast. Will Robinson, last seen in Mr. Roberts at Garfield, will play Greg, a New York businessman whose mid-life crisis involves Sylvia. Jennifer Kafka-Smith, who was last seen in Love, Loss, and What I Wore, plays his sophisticated and long-suffering wife. A newcomer to the Garfield, but not to theater, Christine Kinlock, last seen in Shore Shakespeare’s summer production A Midsummer Night’s Dream, tackles the title role with gusto and charm. Bryan Betley completes the cast, playing the dog park visitor Tom, Kate’s friend Phyllis, and the androgynous marriage counselor, Leslie.

Along with the Director and Producer Julie Lawrence, the Production team includes Butch Clark, technical director and light design; Earl Lewin, set design; Patrick Fee; sound design; Steve Atkinson; stage manager; Meg Lenher, assist. stage manager; and Juanita Wieczoreck, costumes.

“Sylvia” will run two consecutive weekends, October 13 – 15, and October 20 – 22. Performance times are 8 pm Fridays and Saturdays, with 3 pm matinees on Sundays. Tickets are $20 general admission, $15 for the military or seniors aged 65 and older, and $10 for students. The show is sponsored in part by Running W Kennels, a safe and convenient dog boarding service for pet owners in Chestertown and the northern Eastern Shore of Maryland. Their staff provides quality pet care at affordable prices, with a personal touch. If Greg had ever had to leave Sylvia with a boarding service, he would have picked Running W!

Tickets are available online on the theater’s website www.GarfieldCenter.org or by calling the box office at 410-810-2060. The Garfield Center for the Arts at the Prince Theatre is located at 210 High Street, Chestertown.