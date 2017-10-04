Church Hill Theatre & The Peake Players to Present Joint Production of Carrie the Musical

by

In a unique collaboration, Chesapeake College’s drama department and Church Hill Theatre will team up for a community presentation of Carrie the Musical from October 27 – November 12, 2017. Combining the college’s young actors eager to experiment with a challenging musical and CHT’s long-standing reputation for professional production values, Carrie promises to be an exceptional experience. Productions will be held on both the Church Hill stage and at the college’s Cadby Theater.

Based on a novel by best-selling author Stephen King, Carrie tells the story of a high school prom gone horribly wrong. Mistreated by her domineering mother and bullied by cruel classmates, Carrie discovers supernatural powers—and uses them in a destructive finale. The music is full of catchy and vibrant tunes, and while perhaps too violent for very young children, Carrie is a must-see addition to the Halloween season.

Director Rob Thompson, a Chesapeake College professor, has assembled an outstanding cast, with many talented newcomers to the Church Hill stage. Shannon Whitaker will play Carrie; Maureen Curtin will portray her mother, Margaret. Carrie’s classmates Sue, Tommy, Chris, and Billy are played by Reilly Claxton, Jacob Wheatley, Olivia Litterall and Brandon Walls. The sympathetic Miss Gardner is Samantha Smith. Other featured characters are played by James Kaplanges, Kiya Cohen, Shannon Landers, Catherine Jacobs, Morgan Jung, Sean Priest and Albert Conteh. Students, dancers, telekinetic spirits, police officers and others include Anna Terry, Savannah Bixler, Briana Litteral, Gracie Jordan, Megan Kaley, Alyson Farnell and Morgan Jung.

Carrie the Musical, by Lawrence D. Cohen, Dean Pitchford and Michael Gore will open on Friday, October 27, 2017, and run through Sunday, November 12. Because this is a joint production, Carrie the Musical will spend its opening weekend at Chesapeake College’s Cadby Theatre, and the subsequent two at Church Hill Theatre. Subscription tickets and membership discounts for Church Hill Theatre will be honored at Church Hill only.

Please note the following performance sites and times carefully:

Chesapeake College, Cadby Theater: October 27, 28 and 29, Friday and Saturday at 8, Sunday at 2.

Church Hill Theatre: November 3 – 12 Fridays and Saturdays at 8, Sundays at 2.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students, with special prices for groups of ten or more. Reservations for Cadby Theatre on the Chesapeake College campus can be made by calling 410-827-5867 or visiting the Chesapeake College website

For Church Hill call 410-556-6003 or go online to Church Hill’s website

####