Wildlife Artist Jonathan Shaw at Artists’ Gallery First Friday

On First Friday, October 6, The Artists’ Gallery will feature the work of Eastern Shore wildlife artist Jonathan Shaw. The public is invited to attend a reception that evening from 5 to 8 p.m. The show will be featured in the gallery throughout the month of October.

Shaw, a master falconer, naturalist and horseman, is renowned for his accurate and detailed paintings of a broad range of animals and birds. His trained falcons and horses are some of his favorite subjects, depicted in Atelier interactive acrylics, archival oils or Jo Sonja’s gouache, and occasionally pencil. He was originally trained as an architectural draughtsman, making precision and detail second nature to him.

Born in England, Shaw and his wife, Anne, live on a working farm on the outskirts of Centreville, where he practices the ancient art of falconry from horseback! He accepts a limited number of private commissions and can be contacted through the gallery.

The Artists’ Gallery, located at 239 High Street in Chestertown, is open daily, Tuesday–Saturday from 10 to 5 and Sundays from 12:30 to 4:30. For more information about The Artists’ Gallery, please see their website or call 410-778-2425.