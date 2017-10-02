Mid-Shore Arts: Climate Change a Focus of 2017 Chesapeake Film Festival

by

The 2017 Chesapeake Film Festival highlights the environmental and social issues of our time with a full day of film and expert discussion focused on the topic of climate change. The high public interest intensified by the contradiction between the denials of climate change by President Trump’s Administration and recent disastrous weather events and rising temperature against keeps the topic in the news and a part of nearly any conversation.

The University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science (UMCES), Eastern Shore Land Conservancy and Town Creek Foundation formed partnerships with CFF to bring expertise to the panel discussions and informal gatherings

Climate Change – Perils, Challenges, and the Future

10:30 am Environmental Shorts Program 1 (63 minutes)

· When I Plant A Tree, directed by Jonah Moshammer (5:31 minutes)

· Fisherman Without A Sea, directed by Lucas Bonetti (20 minutes)

· The Next Epoch Seed Library, directed by Candace Thompson (8 minutes)

· The Last Boat Out, directed by Laura Seltzer-Duny (29 minutes)

12:00 pm Welcome & Opening Remarks

George A. Nilson, Esq., Chair, CFF Climate Change Program

Charles O. Monk, II, Esq., Chair, Board of Visitors, University of Maryland, Center for Environmental Science

12:15 pm Before the Flood, directed by Fisher Stevens; produced and narrated by Leo DiCaprio

1:45 pm – 2:30 pm Panel Discussion followed by Q & A

· Benjamin H. Grumbles, Maryland State Secretary of the Environment

· Dr. Donald Boesch, Professor of Marine Science, President of the University of MD Center for Environmental Science 1990- 2017

· Moderator: Stuart Clarke, Executive Director, Town Creek Foundat

2:45 pm From The Ashes, directed by Michael Bonifiglio, NATGEO

4:30 pm Environmental Shorts Program 2

· Waterman, directed by Jess Jacklin (14 minutes)

· The Ballad Of Holland Island House, directed by Lynn Tomlinson (4 minutes)

· High Tide In Dorchester, Written & Narrated by Tom Horton, directed by Dave Harp and produced by Sandy Cannon-Brown (45 minutes)

5:30 pm – 6:15 pm Panel Discussion and Q & A

· Dr. William C. “Bill” Boicourt, Professor Emeritus, Horn Point Laboratory, University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science

· Tom Horton, Writer, High Tide In Dorchester

· David Harp, Director, High Tide in Dorchester

· Jess Jacklin, Director, Waterman· Laura Seltzer-Duny, Director, The Last Boat Out

· Moderator: Brian Ambrette, Coastal Resilience Manager, Eastern Shore Land Conservancy

6:30 pm Reception – Art Academy Museum

8:00 pm Oyster, directed by Kim Beamish, Australia (81 minutes)

EASTON PREMIER CINEMAS– Saturday, October 28

9:30 pm An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power

EASTON PREMIER CINAMAS – Sunday, October 29

1:30 pm An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power,

CAMBRIDGE PREMIER CINEMAS – Sunday, October 29

7:45 pm An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, directed by Bonnie Cohen, Jon

The 2017 10th Anniversary Chesapeake Film Festival takes place on October 27th – 29th, 2017 with its home base at the Avalon Theatre in Easton. Satellite screening locations are the Talbot County Public Library, Easton Premier Cinemas, Cambridge Premier Cinemas, and Art Academy Museum.