Kent County 4-H’ers – State Stars!

Oct. 1 to 7 is 4-H Week in Maryland, and it’s a good time to look at one of the most valuable youth programs in our community.The local 4-H club members have just returned from the Maryland State Fair with many ribbons for their efforts. The fair lasted 10 days, covering two weekends, Aug. 24 to Sept. 4 in Timonium. The complete list of the state fair results is included below.

The local clubs had multiple entries in about every category; they showed horses, cattle, dogs, and rabbits.They displayed insect exhibits, garden displays, canned goods, new fashions. But most importantly, they had a good time and learned a lot – skills that they can use throughout their lives.

For most 4-H members, the State Fair is the culmination of year-long projects. Those entering animals must be present to show their animals for the judging. They also need to be there to feed the animals, clean up after them, and to provide a friendly, familiar face. Some of the animals, Elizabeth Hill, Principal Agent Associate, 4-H Youth Development for Kent County, said that many of the animals enjoy the fair. They get special attention, special food, and even seem to like being shown in the ring for the judges and hold their heads up high. Some get a little nervous and like to have their owners nearby. Some like to get belly rubs, which calms them down. Each animal is different.

Kent County’s 4-H is a program of the University of Maryland Extension, a partnership among the U. S. Department of Agriculture, land-grant universities and local governments in each state. Faculty and staff of University of Maryland Extension provide research-based information, educational programs and services on a variety of subjects. In addition to the 4-H youth program, these include Agriculture, Nutrient Management, Family and Consumer Science, Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program, Animal Science, and Horticulture.

The Extension office describes 4-H youth as “a living breathing, culture-changing revolution for doing the right thing, breaking through obstacles and pushing our country forward by making a measurable difference right here in Kent County. This takes uncommon commitment and that is exactly what our youth have!”

Kent County youth can take part in 4-H clubs reaching more than 125 young people in community clubs and over 400 more through in-school and other community 4-H programs and activities throughout the county. That is over 550 youth in our county committed to community service. In 2012, 4-H Volunteers provided a volunteer value of $66,154.44 for their service to our community. Youth Volunteers provided an additional $3,161 of volunteer service through the annual 4-H Toy Drive, Adopt-a-Highway pick-ups, Kent Ag Center and Worton Park projects and more.

Among the activities sponsored by 4-H, agricultural pursuits – raising animals and crops – are probably best known. But 4-H youth also have the opportunity to learn shooting sports, science projects like entomology, cooking, fashion design, public speaking, and other skills that will serve them well in adult life. They get the opportunity to display their skills at the county 4-H fair every July, at other nearby county fairs, and at the Maryland State Fair – not to mention national-level events.

Complete Maryland State Fair – Kent County 4-H Youth Results

23 4-H’ers + Puppy Pals 4-H Club Exhibited

Aubrey Baker (Junior)

Clothing – Dress with jacket-2nd, State Fashion Revue Junior Demonstration

Mitch Debnam (Senior)

Dairy- Senior (16 Yr) Holstein Showmanship-3rd, Spring Calf-7th, Spring Yearling-6th,

Welding-2nd/Reserve Champion

Tractor Drive-2nd

Dylan Hill (Senior)

Dairy – Senior (15 yr) Holstein Showmanship – 2nd, Holstein Spring Calf-6th, Red & White Holstein Senior 3 Yr

Cow-2nd

Dairy Judging – 1st in Placings, 2nd Overall Individual, Team Placed 3rd. Earned spot on MD 4-H Dairy

Judging “B” Team going to North American International Livestock Exposition in Louisville,

KY, November 4-6, 2017

Farm Crops – Wheat-1st, Soybeans-1st/Champion, Corn-3rd, Timothy Hay-3rd, Wheat Straw-4th

Photography – B/W Maryland-1st, Color Plants-4th, Color Person-Participation

Samantha Jayne (Junior)

Art – Water Color-2nd

Crafts – Tie-dye-4th, Glass Craft-1st,

Food Preservation – Applesauce-1st, Tomato Juice-1st/Champion, B&B Pickles-1st, Dill Pickles-1st, 1st, Salsa-1st

Home Environment – Table Covering-4th, Needlework-1st, Pillows-1st,2nd, Fleece Blanket-1st, Quilt-2nd

Photography – 1st Year Photographer-3rd, Color Experimental-1st, B/W Animal-7th, B/W Misc-1st

Vegetables- Green Beans-2nd, Egg Plant-1st/Champion, Canteloupe-1st, Banana Peppers-1st, Jalapeño

Peppers-1st/Reserve Champion, Oblong Watermelon-1st, Sugar Baby Watermelon-1st

Rachel Jones (Intermediate)

Art – Acrylic-Participation

Craft – String Art-Participation

Photography – Color Maryland-2nd, Color Misc-6th, B/W Building-6th, B/W Plant-2nd

Alexandra Miller (Intermediate)

Dairy – Ayrshire Intermediate Showmanship-2nd, Fall Yearling-1st; Jersey Senior 2 Yr Cow-3rd

Ethan Miller (Senior)

Dairy – Guernsey Senior 2 Yr Cow-1st; Brown Swiss Winter Yearling-3rd; Red & White Holstein Senior 2

Yr.Cow-3rd; Guernsey Senior Best Bred and Owned Champion

Dairy Judging – Placed 7th Overall Individual, Team-3rd. Earned spot on MD 4-H Dairy Judging “A” Team going

to All American Dairy Show, Harrisburg PA, September 16-18 and World Dairy Expo, Madison, WI

October 7-9, 2017

Paige Miller (Junior)

Dairy – Ayrshire Junior Showmanship-2nd, Winter Yearling-3rd; Brown Swiss Spring Calf-3rd

Parker Miller (Intermediate)

Dairy – Brown Swiss Intermediate Showmanship-1st, Fall Yearling-1st, Junior 3 Yr Cow-1st/Honorable Mentio

Megan Moore (Intermediate)

Art – Pastel-9th, Mixed Media-3rd

Food Preservation – Tomato juice-4th, Salsa-5th,

Home Environment – Fleece Blanket-2nd

Photography – Color Story-2nd, Color Person-4th, B/W Seascape-1st, B/W Misc-4th

Vegetables – Green Tomatoes-1st, Red Tomatoes-1st, Cherry Tomatoes-2nd, 3rd, Oblong Watermelon-2nd,

Sugar Baby Watermelon-1st

Henry Myers (Senior)

Dairy – Guernsey 4 Yr Cow-4th

Farm Crops – Corn-1st/Reserve Champion

Photography – B/W Animal-8th

Paul Myers (Senior)

Dairy – Guernsey Senior Showmanship-2nd, Junior 2 Yr Cow-1st

Entomology – 4th Year+ Insect Collection-1st/Reserve Champion

Farm Crops – Corn-5th

Photography – Color Landscape, Color Animal, Color Seascape – Participation

Emily Norris (Junior)

Dog (Pomeranian) – Showmanship-1st/Champion, Obedience-2nd, Rally-6th

Claire Parker (Intermediate)

Art – Acrylic-2nd

Food Preservation – Blackberry Jam-2nd, Raspberry Jam-2nd, Strawberry Jam-7th, Blueberry Jam-2nd, Peach Jam-

2nd, Other Jam-6th

Sarah Parker (Senior)

Clothing – Purse-2nd, PJ’s-4th, Sundress-6th

Crafts – Holiday Craft-2nd, Ornament-2nd, Jewelry-9th,

Home Environment – Desk Accessories-5th, Wall Hanging-2nd, Pillow-1st, Knitted Scarf-3rd

Food Preservation – Blackberry Jam-2nd, Raspberry Jam-3rd, Strawberry Jam-5th, Blueberry Jam-3rd, Peach Jam- 6th, Other Jam-5th

Anna Phillips (Intermediate)

Home Environment – Wreath-6th

Dustin Phillips (Senior)

Home Environment – Wreath-3rd

Brianna Pinder (Senior)

Photography – Color Maryland-2nd, Color Animal, Color Seascape, B/W Flower-Participation

Cassie Plummer (Senior)

Dairy – Red & White Holstein Senior Showmanship-1st, Summer Yearling-3rd, Fall Yearling-1st

Ayrshire Spring Calf-6th, Junior 2 Yr Cow-1st/Senior & Reserve Grand Champion, Senior Best Bred and Owed

Derrick Troyer (Intermediate)

Craft – Recycled-9th

Electricity – Lamp-2nd

Food Preservation – Tomatoes-4th, Salsa-8th

Photography – Color Plant-6th, Color People-7th, B/W People-4th, Color Building-Participation

Gracie Troyer (Junior)

Clothing – Skirt-3rd, Pj’s-1st, Sundress-3rd

Craft – Recycled-Participation

Food Preservation – Tomatoes-1st, Salsa-4th

Home Environment – Scrapbook-3rd

Photography – Color Landscape-4th, Color Plant-Participation

Casey Turner (Intermediate)

Dog (Golden Retriever) – Showmanship-1st/Champion, Obedience-1st/Grand Champion, Rally-8th

Madisyn Yiannakis (Intermediate)

Dairy – Red & White Holstein Spring Calf-4th,

Rabbit – 1 rabbit. Don’t have placing.

Puppy Pals 4-H Dog Club – Club Booth-2nd