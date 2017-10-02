Join the Kent Island Running Group and the QA’s Family YMCA for the Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot

by

The Queen Anne’s County Family YMCA and the Kent Island Running Group are excited to announce their partnership on the Thanksgiving Day Charity Turkey Trot 5K. The Kent Island Running Group has successfully run the Great Turkey Chase at Hunters Oak Golf Course with over 400 runners for the past 6 years with proceeds benefitting Queen Anne’s County not-for-profit organizations.

This year, the Kent Island Running Group and the Y have joined forces to participate in the state-wide Y Charity Turkey Trot 5 K, with 14 Thanksgiving Day Run sites and over 15,000 runners across the state. “When you run on Thanksgiving morning, you are supporting not only the Y, who doesn’t turn anyone away due to inability to pay, but other not-for-profit work throughout the community,” said Robbie Gill, CEO for the YMCA of the Chesapeake. The 5-K Turkey Trot starts at 8:30am, Thanksgiving Day, at Hunters Oak Golf Course.

“We’re excited to work alongside the Y to engage their 2,500 members in Queen Anne’s County and the hundreds of community members we’ve traditionally served on Thanksgiving morning. What better way to kick off Thanksgiving, than giving back and having fun in the process,” said Susan Lamont, Kent Island Running President. Proceeds raised from the Charity Turkey Trot 5K will go to local not-for-profits in Queen Anne’s County and support youth programs at the Queen Anne’s County Family YMCA.

Improvements to this year’s race include a timed 5K course, awards for the top 3 male and female per age group, and the ability to run with your dog! The race is open to all ages and abilities, everyone (including your pooch) can walk, run or leisurely stroll the 3.1-mile course and soak in the feel-good vibes! Your participation deeply benefits children and families in your local community, so whether you’re trotting solo, on a team or with your family, register now and be surrounded by a community of goodwill Thanksgiving morning. Gobble, gobble!

You can register today at www.kirg.org/thegreatturkeychase