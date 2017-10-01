Help Fight Polio With Crab Soup

by

If there is one thing that makes you a Marylander, it is a love of all things crab. Our own Chestertown Rotary Club is sponsoring a MD Crab Soup Competition on October 21 from 1 – 4 pm at The Kitchen at the Imperial Hotel. It will include both the traditional and cream variety soups with wine pairings. Proceeds benefit End Polio Now.

Competitors are from our own backyard and include JRs/Lemon Leaf, Luisa’s Cucina Italiana, Chester River Yacht and Country Club, Uncle Charlie’s Bistro, Barbara’s on the Bay, O’Connor’s Pub, The Fish Whistle and The Kitchen at the Imperial Hotel.

The cost is $10 for 6 tastings or bowl of soup, bread & glass of wine.

Polio survivor John Nanni will have a table display at the event. John became paralyzed from his neck down for 6 months just prior to the Salk Vaccine distribution. He now uses a wheelchair for most of his daily mobility due to severe Post-Polio Syndrome issues. John is a Rotarian and serves as our district’s PolioPlus Chair. He is also the USA Coordinator for the “World’s Greatest Meal to Help End Polio Now” and also serves as a board member of the Polio Network of NJ/DE, a polio survivor support group.

Rotary, along with our partners, has reduced polio cases by 99.9 percent worldwide since our first project to vaccinate children in the Philippines in 1979. We are close to eradicating polio, but we need your help. Please come out to the Chestertown Rotary Club’s “Soup and Sip” event to help end polio now!