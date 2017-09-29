WC-ALL: The Story of the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State and National Historical Park

by

The opening of the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center in March, 2017, generated a great deal of anticipation and excitement on the Eastern Shore and beyond. Located 10 miles south of Cambridge, in Church Creek, the Visitor Center is part of the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State and National Historical Park. Washington College Academy of Lifelong Learning is pleased to announce that the October Learn at Lunch program will look behind the scenes of the 17-year effort to create the Visitor Center and preserve the sights and landscapes associated with Harriet Tubman’s Eastern Shore of Maryland.

The luncheon and presentation by Kristin Saunders will be held on Wednesday, October 18, in the Hynson Lounge of Hodson Hall on the Washington College Campus. Ms. Saunders’ presentation is titled “Bound to Keep a Promise: The Story Behind the Creation of the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center, State Park, and National Historical Park”. She will give an in-depth view of the twists and turns, hurdles, and setbacks and triumphs in the making of a State and National Park to honor the story and spirit of Harriet Tubman. Her talk will also reveal the dedication of a team of people to keep a promise.

Kristin Saunders is the former Assistant Secretary for Land Resources at the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. In that role, she oversaw and managed the public lands portfolio, including the state park system, and worked closely with federal, state, and local partners to make the Harriet Tubman project a reality.

The buffet luncheon begins at noon with the presentation and question and answer period following. Reservations with payment are required by Thursday, October 12. The cost is $20 for WC-ALL members and $25 for non-members. Community members are welcome to attend. Send check made payable to WC-ALL to WC-ALL, 300 Washington Ave., Chestertown, MD 21620. Please include name, phone number and email for those attending. For more information, contact the WC-ALL office at 410-778-7221.