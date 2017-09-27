Sink or Swim! — The Cardboard Boat Race

by

The Washington College community turned out in force for the Center for Environment and Society’s annual Cardboard Boar Race Saturday, Sept. 23. They were rewarded with a beautiful day, an array of activities and eshibits by the CES staff and students, and music by the High and Wides. Oh yeah, and there was a boat race, too.

Seven contestants lined up for the three-o’clock start, all home-made concoctions of duct tape, cardboard boxes, ingenuiity and plenty of hope. So it was in a way fitting that the first across the finish line was A Boat Full of Hope, whose crew handily outpaddled the competition. Second place was a hard slog, with the Minnow beating out the Student Life entry by a slim margin.

Despite the ambitions of the cardboard shipwrights, several of the entries rapidly took on water, barely making it to the midway buoy before sinking. Their sailors swam, valiantly pushing their waterlogged crafts to shore. The crowd and announcer John Schratweiser cheered them on. Among the swimmers were the crew of the popular favorite, the Goose, named for the school mascot — which ironically also took the judge’s award for Best Design.

Mermaid, loudly cheered around the course by the mother of one of the sailors, took the award for Team Spirit, while the Jurassic Park themed T. Wrecksasaurus took the prize for best theme. Honorable Mention went to the aptly-named There’s Room for Two.

Spectators could also take part in a 50-50 raffle, a drawing for a ride on the CES’s oceanographic boat Callinectes, or a private tour of the CES’s research stations on Chino Farms.

Another popular attraction was a mastodon-spearing contest, with participants using a special thrower to launch spears at a model mastodon on the far side of Wilmer Park, where the festivities took place.