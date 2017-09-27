Recovery: A Look Back at Shore Behavioral Health and Addiction Treatment by Sharon Dundon

by

A quarter of a century is a long time, and a lot of things change in that time period. Some for the good, and some for the not so good.

Twenty-five years ago, Shore Regional Health (then known as Memorial Hospital) started a concept of supportive care centers. The idea was to help people manage chronic conditions in an outpatient setting. They started an outpatient diabetic center, a nutrition clinic, and an outpatient addiction treatment center, together in the same building out on Bay Street in Easton.

Looking back, it really was quite revolutionary for the time. They combined addicted people with diabetic people in the SAME waiting room. What a wonderful way to combat the stigma of addiction, treat it for what it is – a medical disorder that needs ongoing care. The same with diabetes.

I remember conversing with the Diabetic Nurse Educator at lunch, discussing the similarities in our job. She helped people accept their diagnosis. Often many were resistant claiming no family history, or faulty lab testing or just a bad week of candy consumption. Once they grasped the reality of their situation, she set about educating them on what happened to their pancreas, how to care for their sugar levels, how to test, what to eat, when to eat, how to correct when problems occur and how to get their family to help support them in this new lifestyle.

Anyone in recovery from addiction or near it knows that story because it is the same. Addiction Counseling follows the same approach, help people see their problem (we now call that Motivational Interviewing), educate about the illness, teach how to use recovery resources (coping skills) and aid them in taking personal responsibility for treating this chronic problem (relapse prevention).

After a few years, the hospital added Oakwood’s mental health treatment to the supportive care centers. It was realized that many had intertwining issues we called dual diagnosis, now we call co-occurring disorders. Eventually the diabetic center went back into the hospital, and the addiction and mental health program melded together to form Shore Behavioral Health Services.

Today addiction services are throughout the psychiatric unit in Cambridge, and serve both Cambridge and Easton hospitals on the medical floors. The importance of psychiatric service is appreciated, and those in the outpatient addiction program can have consultation services by the medical director, a licensed psychiatrist. Services have expanded to also offer pharmacological intervention, through non-addicting psychotropics, Vivitrol, Antabuse, and work with patients on Medicated Assisted Treatment including Methadone and Suboxone.

Counseling dynamics have run the gamut as well. Before the hospital opening, this program treatment was divided, there was alcohol treatment, and there was drug treatment. Separate and distinct. Now addictive disorders are treated together. In the 80’s if you weren’t in recovery as a counselor, you were not thought effective. Then the pendulum swung and if you weren’t master prepared and licensed you had little to offer. Today, the pendulum is swinging back, and Peer Supports are taking a leadership role in assisting through example and experience in the recovery process.

Historically, the gold standard of treatment was a 28 day plus inpatient rehab stay. Now when we refer two weeks is often a gift that is fought for. Treatment is a continuum of care, it most likely won’t start with inpatient, and for certain it should never end with inpatient. Though many may try this short trip to recovery. Twenty-five years ago, crack was strong. Today heroin is the epidemic.

Alcohol always constant. People die from these brain disorders. Why have we as a society been so reluctant to discuss it? Lovely people become addicted; mean people become addicted. The same can be said of diabetics. Why? Because people develop these disorders.

It is the time we as a community recognize that morals and personalities don’t cause addiction. Recovery and wellness recovery happen for many. Prevention, early detection, early treatment, and acceptance of the need and process of change is necessary to combat a chronic disease like addiction. I hear from previous patients “I wish I would have done this earlier.” I hope they share their experience to pave the way for others to follow sooner rather than later or avoid the development altogether.

by Sharon Dundon

CAC-AD Program Specialist

Shore Regional Health

Worried about someone you love? Realize yourself something must be done? Call Shore Behavioral Health Addictive Disorders Program; we can assist you in your pursuit of wellness or refer you to someone else who can help you achieve success. Call 410-822-1000 X5452.