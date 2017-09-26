Tidewater Physical Therapy Welcomes New Clinical Director and Physical Therapist

by

Tidewater Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Associates P.A. announces that they have hired Anthony Gipe, DPT, as the new clinical director and senior physical therapist for their Chester location.

Gipe received his Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from the University of Maryland College Park in 2013. Immediately after receiving his undergraduate degree, he was accepted into the Physical Therapy Doctorial program at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. He received his Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) in September 2016.

“We are thrilled to welcome someone with such a fresh perspective and glowing outlook. Being a recent graduate, Gipe possess cutting-edge knowledge in the physical therapy field, that we are enthusiastic about him implementing in his practices. Anthony’s one-on-one philosophy matches that of Tidewater; and we are thrilled he will be providing that level of care to patients,” says Jennifer Walter, COO of Tidewater Physical Therapy.

Gipe will provide quality, comprehensive rehabilitation services. His interests include sports and orthopedic therapy, spinal cord injury and multi-trauma therapies, pelvic and sacroiliac dysfunction, therapeutic interventions, and lower extremity dysfunction.

About Tidewater Physical Therapy

Tidewater Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Associates, PA was founded in 1984 under the guidance of Dr. W. James Downs, Jr., PT, DSc, ECS. Downs founded the firm in response to local physicians seeking progressive physical therapy services for patients on the Delmarva Peninsula. Since its foundation, Tidewater Physical Therapy has expanded to 16 locally managed offices. Therapists have continued to increase their certifications and knowledge in many specialty areas to provide for their ever-growing patient population. Tidewater Physical Therapy is now the most widely recognized, highly accredited physical therapy firm on Delmarva, setting the standard for exceptional care in a comfortable, friendly and community-oriented setting. In addition, Tidewater Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Associates is a certified Medicare Rehabilitation Agency, meaning our organization willingly accepts a stringent set of guidelines in which to operate, including annual inspections. For more information about Tidewater Physical Therapy, visit www.tidewaterpt.com or call 410.822.3891.