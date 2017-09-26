Spy House of the Week: Urban Living on High Street

by

When I moved to the Eastern Shore thirteen years ago, my first home was a spacious apartment above one of the busy retail shops in St. Michaels. Since I worked from home, I enjoyed seeing the daily activity on the streets below and being able to join friends for dinner after an evening stroll.

I was attracted to this property since it is also a mixed use building. Housing above commercial spaces is the best mix of uses to have 24/7 activity in a downtown commercial district.

This building’s ground floor is occupied by an established business that would provide extra income. The three bedroom apartment on the second and third floors is as spacious as a detached single family residence. Details like the original stair balustrade and the tin ceiling have been carefully preserved.

There is also a porch on the second floor with screened panels for views of the urban landscape and the front rooms of the apartment have views of Fountain Park. A narrow passage between this building and its neighbor provides light and ventilation to the apartment rooms located on that side of the building.

For more information about this property, contact Richard Keaveney with Cross Street Realtors at 410-708-6470 or rdkeaveney@gmail.com.