Special School Board Meeting

The Kent County School Board of Education is holding a
special meeting for the purpose of approving a cancellation
agreement with Reliable Transportation. The meeting will be held on
Wednesday, September 27, 2017, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held
at the Kent County Board of Education Administration Building, 5608
Boundary Ave., Rock Hall.
Part of the meeting will be conducted in closed session to allow the board to consult with legal counsel. The board will then reconvene in open session to announce the cancellation agreement.
