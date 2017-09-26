Special School Board Meeting

by

The Kent County School Board of Education is holding a

special meeting for the purpose of approving a cancellation

agreement with Reliable Transportation. The meeting will be held on

Wednesday, September 27, 2017, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held

at the Kent County Board of Education Administration Building, 5608

Boundary Ave., Rock Hall.

Part of the meeting will be conducted in closed session to allow the board to consult with legal counsel. The board will then reconvene in open session to announce the cancellation agreement.