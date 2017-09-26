Jewelry and Portrait Painting Workshops at RiverArts

by

Is it possible to have too many earrings? Jewelry artist and instructor Melissa Kay-Steves is teaching a one-day workshop in basic metalsmith techniques on Saturday, September 30, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the ArtsAlive! Education Center.

Students will explore different forging and wire wrapping skills to create two pairs of earrings. Kay-Steves will supply a kit complete with copper wire, earring bases, crystals, as well as jeweler’s torch. Cost for the class is $50 for members, and $65 for nonmembers. There is an additional kit fee of $25 payable to the instructor. This class is a must for those who wish to expand earring design knowledge!

Interested in improving your portraiture techniques? On Saturday, October 14, Marcy Ramsey will explain and demonstrate the basics of drawing the head/figure and portraiture – plus impart some dos and don’ts ‘tricks of the trade’. Workshop will include live models. Workshop runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a break for lunch.

For more information and to register for these workshops, and others, visit www.chestertownriverarts.org and click on education, or call 410 778 6300.

RiverArts Gallery is located at 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown, Md. – (in the breezeway). ArtsAlive! Education Center is at 200 High Street.

Gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and First Fridays until 8 p.m.