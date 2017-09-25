Join RiverArts for a Day at “Grounds for Sculpture”

by

Join RiverArts on a day-trip to Grounds for Sculpture on Thursday, October 12, 2017.

Grounds for Sculpture, in Hamilton New Jersey is a 42-acre sculpture park, museum, and arboretum founded by artist and philanthropist Seward Johnson.

Ground for Sculpture “a magical place where art and nature are always at play.

At its core are more than 270 sculptures by renowned and emerging contemporary artists, each thoughtfully positioned on meticulously landscaped parkland full of thousands of exotic trees and flowers. It is a feast for the senses.

The works, many of them monumental, include those of such distinguished artists as Clement Meadmore, Anthony Caro, Beverly Pepper, Kiki Smith, George Segal, Magdalena Abakanowicz, and Isaac Witkin. They join the enchanting works of our visionary founder Seward Johnson as well as many others by the finest up and coming artists of our time.”

Relax with your friends, enjoy the trip, and leave all the arrangements to us, and don’t forget your camera!

Leave Chestertown: 8 am, Thursday, October 12

Return Chestertown: 5 pm

(outside food is not allowed in the park)

Click here for more info and to register.

Wear comfortable clothes and most important, bring your camera!

Relax with friends and let us take care of all the arrangements.