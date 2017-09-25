“Dickens of a Christmas” Weekend to Fill Downtown Chestertown with Victorian Fun

by

Chestertown’s first “Dickens of a Christmas” event will bring the excitement of Victorian London and the spirit of Charles Dickens’ timeless tale A Christmas Carol to the downtown district Dec. 1-3, 2017. Sponsored by the nonprofit Main Street Historic Chestertown organization, in partnership with the Downtown Chestertown Association, the weekend promises themed entertainment, food and music, along with craft workshops, spirits tastings and talks by Dickens experts.

A ticketed preview party Thursday evening, Nov. 30, will be hosted by Washington College President Kurt Landgraf and his wife, Rita, and will benefit the Main Street program. Other proceeds collected over the weekend will benefit the Kent County Food Pantry.

The Thursday night benefit at the Hynson-Ringgold House will mimic the world’s best-known office Christmas party—the festive bash thrown by young Scrooge’s employers Mr. and Mrs. Fezziwig and revisited by the Ghost of Christmas Past. In addition to fiddle music and a cocktail buffet, the event will include a special performance by The Levins, whose “Raise a Glass to Charles Dickens” is a lively musical tribute to the author. Tickets to the party are $75 and will be available online by mid-October at MainStreetChestertown.org or by calling 410-778-2991.

The weekend officially kicks off with an extra-festive First Friday, Dec. 1 from 5 to 8 p.m. Firepits and strolling carolers will provide the backdrop for gallery openings and extended shopping hours throughout downtown. The fun continues Saturday morning with a Victorian version of the award-winning farmer’s market in Fountain Park and extends through the day with live music, performances, food vendors, a house tour, Victorian Tea, a Sweet Shop and gingerbread house display, and wine and ale tastings.

Plans also include a Sunday morning “Run Like the Dickens” 5K race and a “Dickens Dash” fun run.

“This event builds on the Winterfest weekend the Town and Downtown Chestertown Association sponsored the past two years,” says Chestertown economic development coordinator Kay MacIntosh, who is co-chairing the event with graphic designer and marketer Kathleen King. “We have a great planning team but we welcome more volunteers, both for advance preparations and in staffing activities during the weekend.” To learn more about Chestertown’s “Dickens of a Christmas,” inquire about sponsorships or volunteer, call Kay MacIntosh at 410-778-2991 or email manager@mainstreetchestertown.org.