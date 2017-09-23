Spy Habitat Price Points: What $100,000 to $400,000 Buys You in Chestertown

by

This week’s feature is a property listed for $170,000 at 807 High Street, Chestertown.

I have always sought out fixer-uppers for my own home since most cosmetic choices like hardwood flooring, etc. can be done quickly and make a dramatic difference. I can easily imagine replacing the jalousie windows on this house with full screening to make the space more of an outdoor room.

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath fixer upper has great potential. The living room has a fireplace and there is a separate dining room as well as a kitchen-dining combo.

For details about this property contact Peter Heller with Coldwell Banker Chesapeake Real Estate Company at 410-708-3301 or pheller@cbchesapeake.com

Jennifer Martella has pursued her dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. Her award winning work has ranged from revitalization projects to a collaboration with the Maya Lin Studio for the Children’s Defense Fund’s corporate retreat in her home state of Tennessee. Her passion for Italian food, wine and culture led her to Piazza Italian Market where she is the Director of Special Events, including weekly wine tastings and quarterly wine dinners.