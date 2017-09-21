St. Martin’s Ministries Art Dinner Features Lighthouse Models

by

“America the Beautiful, From Sea to Shining Sea” is the theme for this year’s 12th annual St. Martin’s Ministries’ Arts Dinner and Auction to be held on Friday, October 13, 2017 in the Chesapeake Room at the Rock Hall Firehouse. This year’s event will include silent and live auction items donated by local artists and businesses that represent various regions of the United States.

Master craftsman Dick Swanson’s Wood Lighthouse Series will take center stage at this year’s event as featured live auction items. Representative of the evening’s theme, Swanson has chosen six American lighthouses, which once functioned as nautical landmarks in six different regions of the United States. All still proudly standing guard over American’s vast network of waterways and coastlines. These are not your standard lighthouses that feature a tall white column with a light on top; these historic beacons each have their own particular personality. Swanson’s unique creations are beautifully wrought in a variety of native woods and are truly one-of-a-kind treasures.

Dick Swanson was raised in New York state, in a furniture making family and trained early on in furniture and cabinetry making, though he became an electrical engineer by profession. However, for the past 40 years he has continued his interest in furniture history, design and construction. Dick currently resides in Chestertown with his wife Nancy.

Swanson’s Wood Lighthouse Series will be on display at the Finishing Touch in Chestertown prior to the event. Stop by and check out these unique pieces of art. If you are interested in bidding on one or all of them and/or attending this year’s event you can visit www.smmartsevent.wordpress.com .

All proceeds benefit St. Martin’s Ministries. St. Martin’s Ministries helps low income mid-shore families meet basic needs of food, clothing and housing. In its 32nd year in Ridgely, Md. the Ministries is a non-denominational, non-profit organization. Saint Martin’s House, a 2 year residential program, helps women and their children transition from homelessness to stability. Saint Martin’s receives support from United Way and United Fund. Numerous women and children in Kent County have benefited from the work of St. Martin’s Ministries. For more information about St. Martin’s Ministries and this year’s Arts Auction visit www.stmartinsministries.org.