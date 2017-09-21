Kent School Welcomes Two New Trustees

by

Kent School began the 2017-2018 academic year, the School’s 49th year, with the addition of two new Trustees. Lena Cantera and Kate Gray ‘90 will be joining eleven returning Kent School Trustees.

Chris McClary ’91, current Board President said, “We are fortunate to have both Kate and Lena join our Board of Trustees. Trustees are a critical group of ambassadors who play an important and active role in advancing the school. Lena and Kate bring different experiences coupled with great energy and passion for Kent School.” McClary continued, “With the addition of Kate and Lena, Nancy Mugele, Head of School has an even stronger board supporting her efforts to launch Kent School into its fiftieth year and beyond.”

Lena Cantera joins the Board after serving as President of Kent School’s Parents, Teachers and Friends (PTF) organization. Lena filled that role effectively and efficiently for three years. She was also chair of one Kent School’s most successful fundraising auctions. Her most important role at Kent School is that of parent to three children, Benji ’14, Annaliesse ’16 and Frank ’19. Lena earned her undergraduate degree in Business from Wesley College in Dover, Delaware.

Kate Gray ’90 is a Kent School alumna and the parent of two Kent School students, Cole ’22 and Zac ’25. Kate is the President of KRM Development and serves on several area charitable and business development boards including Chesapeake Charities, Horizons of Kent & Queen Anne’s, Kent County Economic Development and the Queen Anne’s County Economic Development. Kate earned her Bachelor’s from Gettysburg College and her Master’s in Business Administration from UMUC.

Nancy Mugele said, “The Board of Trustees at Kent School is an incredibly dedicated group of leaders who want the best for the Kent School community. I am continually reminded of how fortunate we are to have the support of this professional group as we work together to advance the mission of Kent School. Their generous spirit inspires me.”

Kent School, located on the bank of the Chester River in historic Chestertown, MD is an independent day school serving girls and boys from Preschool through Grade 8. The school’s mission is to guide our students in realizing their potential for academic, artistic, athletic, and moral excellence. Our school’s family-oriented, supportive, student-centered environment fosters the growth of honorable, responsible citizens for our country and our diverse world. For more information about Kent School visit www.kentschool.org or call 410-778-4100 ext. 110.