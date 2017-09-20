Kent School Students Certified as Chester Testers

by

In mid-September Emily Harris, Watershed Coordinator of the Chester River Association, visited Kent School to train and certify Grade 8 students to become Chester Testers. The students will be responsible for testing and reporting on water quality samples they take from the Urieville Lake Branch.

Harris explained the role of the Chester River Association and its part in monitoring the health of the Chester River. After the overview, the students were trained to test for dissolved oxygen, nitrates, nutrients, phosphorous and turbidity. Students also discussed the potential cause and effects of imbalances in the water they test.

The students will travel to and test water samples at Urieville Lake Branch once a month starting in October. Their findings will help determine the Water Quality Index and the Chester River Report Card.

Hannah Richardson, Middle School Science Teacher at Kent School said, “I believe that the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries can provide an excellent outdoor classroom. I am excited to deepen Kent School’s nationally recognized Chesapeake Bay Studies program within the Middle School science curriculum. I plan to intentionally incorporate more Bay Studies experiences and learning opportunities into our earth science, life science and physical science curricula. We are so fortunate to have the Chester River in our backyard. Why not use it as an extension of our classroom?”

Michelle Duke, Assistant Head of School for Academics said , “The Bay Studies program at Kent School is unique in its in-depth, hands-on teaching opportunities. Our students from Preschool through Grade 8 engage in meaningful classroom and field experiences. It is gratifying and rewarding to see our students learn through, and with, nature. We are able to provide this unique program in part due to our relationships with other area organizations such as the Chester River Association, The Sultana Education Foundation, The National Aquarium, Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Echo Hill Outdoor School and others.” Duke continued, “It is incredible to see how engaged our students are in their Bay Studies learning. It makes me hopeful for the future health of the Chester River and its tributaries.”

For more information about Kent School’s Chesapeake Bay Studies program or any other facet of the school visit www.kentschool.org or call 410-778-4100 ext. 110. Kent School, located on the bank of the Chester River in historic Chestertown, is an independent day school serving girls and boys from Preschool through Grade 8. The school’s mission is to guide our students in realizing their potential for academic, artistic, athletic, and moral excellence. Our school’s family-oriented, supportive, student-centered environment fosters the growth of honorable, responsible citizens for our country and our diverse world.