Spy House of the Week: Victorian High Style on Washington Avenue

by

My goal with the House of the Week feature is to celebrate the many architectural styles to be found on the Eastern Shore. This Victorian is currently a B & B but it could easily revert to a single family residence with little modification.

The house is located on a busy street but the site is beautifully landscaped with planting areas and lush lawns for an evening stroll. You can relax in the pavilion in the rear garden or the large porch and listen to the soothing sound of water from the decorative water feature.

The furnishings reflect the Victorian style of the house. The bay window in the main parlor is a perfect nook for the baby grand. I am an incurable romantic and could easily imagine dozing on the canopy bed in the “Jarrell” bedroom. This bedroom’s adjacent bath with its deep soaking tub is equally inviting.

Perhaps my favorite room is the spacious suite tucked under the roof with its interior architecture shaped by the steep sloped ceilings which defines the sleeping and sitting areas.

For more information about this property, contact Mary Carlisle with Coldwell Banker Chesapeake Real Estate Company at 410-703-3820 or mfcarlisle@aol.com