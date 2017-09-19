Hemstock Tells of Freaks, Fables & Fires at History Happy Hour

by

Join members of the Historical Society of Kent County at the Bordley Building, 301 High Street, at 4 p.m. October 6 for the latest installment of History Happy Hour, where Kevin Hemstock will give a talk on The Freaks, Fables & Fires (and Added Mysteries) of Kent County, Md.

Hemstock will discuss his recent book project on the quirks of Kent County history, including topics such as the Chestertown cannon, ghosts in the courthouse, the old Chestertown cemetery, the tea party truth, Millington money, exiled editors, the Galena silver mine, buildings moved here and there, fountain fun, and of course – fires and explosions!

Kevin Hemstock lives in Millington with his wife, four dogs, and four or five cats. Before, during and after a career in journalism spanning three decades, he has had a strong interest in local history. In 2000 he moved to Maryland to work as editor of the Kent County News, where he published hundreds of columns on the topic of local history. He currently operates Old News, a genealogical and historical research service and ephemera shop in Millington. His book Injustice on the Eastern Shore was published by The History Press in 2015; he has self-published numerous other titles including The 13 Most Sensational Murder Cases in Kent County and Millington: A Small Town Defined by Fire.

For more information call the Historical Society of Kent County 410-778-3499 or visit our Facebook page.