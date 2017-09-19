CFF Preview: Kurt Kolaja’s Wild Ponies of Chincoteague

by

As with the case with most documentarians, who tend to need very long production times to make their films, the Spy had not heard from Kurt Kolaja for a few years. The last time was when we interviewed Kurt was in connection with the hugely successful and charming documentary on the Kent County Marching Band in 2011.

Audiences found that film to be extraordinary in sharing the humor and the fun that goes hand in hand with local community marching bands, but also the very real, and sometimes complex, personalities of the band members themselves. Six years later, Kurt has used those same skills to capture another part of Eastern Shore culture with his new film entitled the Wild Ponies of Chincoteague. While the theme of this new production is certainly putting a well-deserved spotlight on the extraordinary habitat of these wild horses, it also drills down into the community itself and those unique individuals that play a critical role in a historical legacy that is found on the lower Eastern shore.

The Spy caught up with Kurt at the Bullitt House in Easton last week to talk about the film which will be premiering at the Chesapeake film Festival in late October.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For more information about the Chesapeake Film Festival please go here