Candidate Baker to Visit Kent County Democrats Sept. 30

The Kent County Democratic Club’s “Meet the Candidates” series continues Saturday, Sept, 30, when Rushern Baker, candidate for governor of Maryland, will visit the Democratic Club’s booth in the Farmers Market at 11 a.m. At noon, he will move to a Meet & Greet session in the Yellow House at the Kent County Public Library.

Baker, age 58, is the County Executive of Prince George’s County, a position he has held for nearly seven years. He is a former Delegate to the General Assembly. He holds a law degree from Howard University. If elected, he would be Maryland’s first African American governor.