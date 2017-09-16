Horizons — Back to Kent School for 2018

by

Horizons of Kent and Queen Anne’s—a summer academic and enrichment program for promising students with limited economic means—announced today that they will partner with Kent School in Chestertown to host their summer program for students in Kent County. Beginning in summer 2018, the Horizons program will return to Kent School where the original program began in 1995.

“We are so pleased to welcome Horizons back to our beautiful campus on the bank of the Chester River,” said Nancy Mugele, Head of Kent School. “Our school’s mission is to guide students in realizing their potential for academic, artistic, athletic and moral excellence and I know the Horizons summer academic and enrichment program shares these values.”

Nancy Nunn, Board President of Horizons of Kent and Queen Anne’s, explains the critical importance of the host school partnership. “Our host schools play a pivotal role in the success of our summer program. Without the strong working partnerships we have built over years with Kent School, Radcliffe Creek School, The Gunston School, and Washington College, we could not have expanded our program and served our students to the extent we do now. We are grateful to our partner schools for donating space to us, and also for countless other tangible and intangible contributions—including expert guidance as members of our Board of Directors. We could not achieve our high level of academic success and extensive life-skill teaching without our host school partners, and we are excited to partner with Kent School once again.”

Snce 1995, the Horizons summer learning program has served hundreds of Kent and Queen Anne’s County children at or below the poverty level, as part of a national initiative to reduce the summer slide. The six-week program serves 180 promising local students from Pre-K through eighth grade. Horizons of Kent and Queen Anne’s is one of 51 affiliates of the Horizons National summer learning program that focuses on reading, writing, and math. Students improve academically, learn to swim, and participate in activities that foster creativity, confidence, and good health.