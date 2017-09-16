For All Seasons Appoints New Board Members

For All Seasons has appointed three new board members: Marie DiDaniels of Easton, Emily Sparks Lynn of Easton, and Leslie Sea of Chestertown.

Emily Sparks Lynn a native of Birmingham, Alabama and now a resident of Easton, is the Director of Marketing with Attraction Magazine, the “Good News Magazine” on the Eastern Shore. She was previously employed as the Development Officer with Habitat for Humanity Choptank. Lynn earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication & Information Science with a focus on Public Relations from the University of Alabama. She is a board member and Co-Chair of the Grants Review Committee with Women & Girls Fund, a member of Tidewater Rotary, and previously served on the Talbot Chamber Young Professionals Board of Directors.

Leslie Sea of Chestertown, a business woman with a background in sales and marketing. She and her best friend Brian Moore own Hometown Multimedia, LLC/WCTR in Chestertown, a community-based broadcast medium that serves all levels of the community. Their goal is to give the station back to the community and give it a voice. Previously, she was employed by Acosta Sales and Marketing as an Area Manager and owned a small business, Dr. Freeze Frozen Delights. She has a Bachelor’s Degree in Technical Management with a concentration on Sales and Marketing from DeVry University. She is currently a Family Support Group Facilitator for NAMI Kent and Queen Anne’s and on the board of the Bayside HOYAS.

Marie DiDaniels of Easton is the Chief Human Resources Office at Shore Bancshares Inc. In this role she is responsible for all human resource functions of Shore Bancshares and its subsidiaries, Shore United Bank, Avon Dixon Insurance Agency, and Wye Financial & Trust. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from Rosemont College. DiDaniels has worked in a number of industries, for both small and large organizations, including Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, Corporate Express, Genzyme Transgenics, and Westside Family Healthcare. She is a member of the Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM) and Eastern Shore SHRM. Previously, she served on the board of the Epilepsy Foundation of Delaware.

Beth Anne Langrell, Executive Director of For All Seasons, comments, “We are thrilled to have the expertise that these three new members bring to our board. They are dynamic leaders in their fields and connected to our communities in unique ways which will enhance our community partnerships moving forward.”

The following are the other board members on the For All Seasons Board. Phyllis Eleuthéra Ballantine of Easton has served on several community organizations. She is currently a member of the National Society of Colonial Dames – Delaware Chapter, the Patriotic Service Committee, the Garden Club of the Eastern Shore, and Program Director of the Harbor Club of Easton. She volunteers with the Historical Society of Talbot County and the Classic Motor Museum. She has been a part of the Recovery Community for 14 years and Talbot Mentors. She previously worked for the National Space Society. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from Mount Vernon College.

Stuart “Mickey” Elsberg, has been a resident of Chestertown since 1997. He is a sales and marketing executive for EC Metro, a merchant bankcard (Visa and Mastercard) provider. A graduate of Cornell University and Georgetown University Law Center, Elsberg is a member of the DC Bar and is a former consultant to the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging. He serves on the Board of Directors of Sultana Education Foundation, Inc., is a member of the Board of the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, is Co-Chair of the Kent County Schools Junior Achievement, and serves on the Advisory Board of Rebuilding Together of Kent County. He was a founder of the Chestertown Havurah, Kent County’s Jewish community, and represents that group at the Chester Valley Ministers’ Association.

Diane Flagler of Easton is currently part owner of La de Da a women’s boutique in downtown Easton. She has worn many hats since moving to the Eastern Shore in 1971, including serving as office manager and assistant CFO of her husband’s OB/GYN Practice. In 2016, she was named Volunteer of the Year at For All Seasons. Her focus has always been on health, fitness, and helping others as she has participated in fundraising efforts for Special Olympics, the Multiple Sclerosis Society, the American Heart Association, and Talbot Friends of Hospice.

Andrea G. Lange, PhD, (President) of St. Michaels is currently serving as the Interim Associate Provost and Dean of Washington College. From 2007 to 2012 she was on the College’s Sociology Department faculty as an Associate Professor in Criminology, and thereafter, has held the post of Assistant Dean for Academic Initiatives. She holds an undergraduate degree in Political Science from Mount Holyoke College and a master’s degree in Administration of Justice and a PhD in Sociology and Criminology, both from American University. Dr. Lange has published in the fields of white collar criminology, the administration of justice, and juvenile delinquency, and regularly reviews books on human trafficking topics. She has served on the Board of Mid-Shore Council on Family Violence, and is the current President of the Cove View Home Owners Association in St. Michaels, MD.

Pamela Cardullo Ortiz, Esq. of Chestertown is a currently Director of Access to Justice Department, Administrative Office of the Maryland Courts. Prior to that she was Executive Director of the Maryland Access to Justice Commission and Executive Director of the Department of Family Administration of the Administrative Office of the Courts. She is an adjunct faculty member of the University of Baltimore School of Law. She received a Juris Doctor from the Georgetown University of Law Center; a Master of Arts, Divinity from the University of Chicago Divinity School; and a Bachelor of Arts, History from St. Mary’s College of Maryland. She has been a member of the Chestertown Planning & Zoning Commission, the Board of Directors of Imagination Alley, the Board of Directors of the Anne Arundel Bar Foundation, and the Board of Directors of the Baltimore Folk Music Society.

Deborah H. Walsworth of Easton (Treasurer) is a Managing Director and the Tax Practice Leader of the Easton office of CBIZ MHM LLC. She is a licensed Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Certified Financial Planner (CFP) and Certified Pension Consultant (CPC). She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from Wilmington University and a Master of Science in Taxation from the University of Baltimore. She is also a committee member of the Talbot County Chamber of Commerce Board and Executive Committee, the Memorial Hospital Foundation Planned Gifts Committee, and the Chesapeake Women’s Network of Talbot and Queen Anne’s Counties.

Mary Witteman of Oxford has had a professional career that has included working in the field of Information Technology, as well as being a Real Estate Broker, Stock Broker, Publisher/Editor and writer for a small specialty magazine. She was also involved in gourmet foods, once having a cooking school. She previously lived in Richmond, VA and San Diego, CA, before settling in Oxford MD. She is an active board member of For All Seasons, a volunteer for Talbot Hospice, an active member of the Talbot Mentors, and a member of the Women’s Auxiliary for the Oxford’s Volunteer Fire Department.

For All Seasons offers individual and group therapy, general, child and adolescent therapy, marriage and couples counseling, grief counseling, school-based mental health therapy, urgent care services, Rape Crisis Response, Rape Crisis Counseling and Support, 24-Hour English and Spanish Hotlines, and education and outreach programming. For further information about For All Seasons, call 410-822-1018. For the 24-Hour Crisis Hotline, call Toll-Free: 800-310-7273.