Secondary School Fair at Kent School Oct. 2

On Monday, October 2, Kent School will host a secondary school fair for students in grades seven and eight and their parents or guardians. The event will be held in Kent School’s library from 7 p.m. through 8:30 p.m. The fair is free and open to the public. Several independent schools, both day schools and boarding will participate. A partial list of participating schools includes The Gunston School, Severn School, Mercersburg Academy, St. Andrew’s School, West Nottingham Academy, Madeira School, Westtown School, St. James School and Woodberry Forest School.

According to Tricia Cammerzell, Assistant Head of School for Advancement, “The purpose of the fair is to bring as many secondary schools together in one place at one time so students and parents can get an overview of the wonderful regional options for high school. This is an opportunity for families to speak with admission representatives and decide if they want to delve further into the admission process for a particular school.”

The secondary school process at Kent School is an intentional one that includes an academically rigorous program coupled with faculty support, small class discussions and student accountability. Nancy Mugele, Head of Kent School said, “At Kent School we are proud of the work we do for each student to prepare them for success in their chosen high school. We conduct mock interviews, create classroom situations similar to high school classes and write in- depth recommendations. As stated in our mission, we are invested in ‘helping each student reach their full potential for academic, athletic, artistic and moral excellence’. The secondary school fair is an important tool to help guide students and parents through the discovery, application and enrollment process.” Mugele continued, “I hope families from throughout the Kent County and Queen Anne’s County communities will join us to learn more about some of these exceptional schools.”

Kent School is located at 6788 Wilkins Lane in historic Chestertown. For more information call 410-778-4100 ext. 110 or visit the school website. Kent School serves children from Preschool through grade eight on its scenic campus on the bank of the Chester River.