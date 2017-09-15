People’s Bank to Provide Interim Financing for Chestertown Marina

by

The Town of Chestertown and The Peoples Bank are pleased to announce that The Peoples Bank will be providing interim financing for the Chestertown Marina Stormwater Improvement Project, which is part of Phase II of the revitalization of the town-owned facility. Primary funding for the infrastructure improvements is being provided by the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development Program. While Phase I work is currently taking place in the Marina basin – dredging, new bulkhead and boat ramp, Phase II will start in November 2017 following the Sultana Downrigging Weekend. Phase II includes completion of the new bulkheading, raising the grade of the Marina property, stormwater improvements, and underground utilities. Other marina improvements taking place during Phase II include installation of new floating docks, which are funded by the DNR Waterway Improvement Fund and a Maryland Capital Project Grant, and construction of the Chestertown Marina Interpretive Center, which is funded by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s Strategic Demolition Fund and Maryland Heritage Areas Authority. Peoples Bank’s President and CEO Ralph Dowling stated, “The Peoples Bank is proud to be a part of this partnership to restore this iconic waterfront gateway into Kent County.” Chestertown Mayor Chris Cerino added that “Special thanks must go to all of the individuals and groups who have supported the Town’s five-year effort to revitalize this public facility, which is so important to the town’s – and Kent County’s – long-term economic health.”