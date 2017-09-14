Mid-Shore Arts: Carla Massoni on Fragmentation and New Beginnings

by

The Massoni Gallery in Chestertown has always had a tradition of connecting contemporary art to contemporary issues. From climate change to race relations, the curatorial eye of owner Carla Massoni has been exceedingly successful in allowing her artists and their work help educate and encourage positive action to cure some of society’s most pressing problems.

That sense of mission was thrown into doubt as the political repercussions of the 2016 presidential election started having its impact on American life. The feeling of groundlessness, or to use Massoni’s word, “fragmentation,” has caused many artists to push through this challenging time and find new ways to use their art to heal, recover, or just make sense of this new normal reality.

Eight of those artists are now on display at the Massoni Gallery for a few more weeks, and the Spy caught up with Carla for a short introduction this remarkably uplifting body of work.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For more information on the Massoni Gallery and “Frag-men-ta-tion: please go here