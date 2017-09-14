Liminal Solutions Psychotherapy – New Psychological Service Opens in Chestertown

CHESTERTOWN, MD –Liminal Solutions Psychotherapy and Consulting, LLC, the new independent practice of S. Ileana Lindstrom, Ph.D., is welcoming new clients and offering compassionate and skilled psychological services to adults— individually and in small groups. Additionally, Liminal Solutions offers consulting services to faith-based organizations that have experienced the negative effects of traumatic events and who seek assistance for developing a plan for their stabilization and recovery. The office is located on the second floor of the Brian E. Bainbridge Health Building (location of Aquafit) at 818 High St., Suite #4, Chestertown, MD, 21620. Dr. Lindstrom is a licensed psychologist in Maryland.

Having served urban and rural Lutheran and Episcopal congregations as their pastor, Dr. Lindstrom returned to school in 2008 with a strong sense of call, vision, and commitment to gain the awareness, knowledge, and skills needed to assist adults in their healing process regarding a range of difficulties, including their unresolved experience of trauma. Her background also includes training and work in dismantling racism and in community organizing. “Much of my motivation to contribute to the empowerment and healing of adult individuals and groups was cultivated by people who dedicated their lives striving for justice and speaking truth to power. I learned from them that healing and empowerment begin with a personal recognition of one’s worthiness of love, belonging, and an acknowledgment of one’s resiliency and other personal strengths. For those who have experienced psychological trauma—that is, an overwhelming emotional experience from which recovery is difficult—it may seem impossible to feel worthy of love, belonging and respect. It may also seem impossible to trust oneself and others enough to engage in mutually gratifying relationships. Psychological trauma can result from events involving loss, grief, and hurtful relationships, and from accidents, catastrophic health conditions, interpersonal violence, war, and natural disasters. “We are rapidly and increasingly learning from research about the negative effects of trauma that are associated with a person of color’s experience of ethnic and racial discrimination and microaggressions and, further, that the effects of racial trauma can be transmitted from one generation to the next,” said Dr. Lindstrom.