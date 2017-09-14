John Rimel and Tom Proutt at The Mainstay Sept 23

by

Virginia songwriters and singers John Rimel and Tom Proutt will be in concert at The Mainstay in Rock Hall, MD on Saturday September 23, 2017 at 8:00 p.m. Admission is $15 if purchased in advance and $18 at the door. Information and advance ticket sales are available at the Mainstay’s website. Reservations to pay at the door can be made by calling 410-639-9133.

John Rimel and Tom Proutt are Virginia songwriters who share the stage for Americana and gospel-influenced performances of their original songs. Their music ranges from folk, rock, country and bluegrass to blues, Cajun, and gospel styles but this is a chance to hear them and their songs as they were written with just guitar, piano and vocals.

John Rimel’s thought-provoking lyrics span a wide range of topics and his musical sensibilities are just as broad. He was a winner in the American Song Festival and the Music City Song Festival. He secured his first of many album cuts on the Statler Brothers’ 1983 release, “Today”.

Since that time, he has had songs recorded on seven Top 10 albums, including a Billboard #1 country album as well as a #1 bluegrass album. In addition to the Statler Brothers, his songs have been recorded by Dailey & Vincent and Jimmy Fortune with whom he shares a number of co-writes including “More Than A Name On A Wall,” a top 10 hit, named the 1990 Country Song of the Year.

An excellent piano player who has done a lot of session work, Rimel has also toured nationally as the keyboardist for the Jimmy Fortune Band and has performed his songs on the Grand Ole Opry.

Tom Proutt was born in Maryland and now resides in Virginia. He has a 40-year career as a singer and songwriter and is a voting member of The Recording Academy (The National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences) that produces and awards the Grammys. His work was considered for a Grammy in 2015 and 2016. He is in demand as a studio musician throughout the mid-Atlantic region. His music is frequently aired nationally on NPR and PBS stations.

Kent County’s own Mary Simmons will sing harmony with Rimel and Proutt on some of their songs.

The Mainstay (Home of Musical Magic) is the friendly informal storefront performing arts center on Rock Hall’s old time Main Street. It is a 501(c)(3), nonprofit dedicated to the arts, serving Rock Hall, MD and the surrounding region. It is committed to presenting local, regional and national level talent, at a reasonable price, in an almost perfect acoustic setting. Wine, beer, sodas and snacks are available at the bar.

The Mainstay is supported by ticket sales, fundraising including donations from friends and audience members and an operating grant from the Maryland State Arts Council.

The Mainstay sells advance tickets online through Instant Seats. Information and advance ticket sales are available on the Mainstay’s website. Follow the Buy Tickets link to buy tickets at the advance price. If you would rather pay at the door, you can make a reservation by calling 410-639-9133 and pay by cash or check at the door.

