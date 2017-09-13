Mid-Shore Arts: The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra Turns Twenty

by

One way to appreciate how remarkable it is that the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra will be twenty years old this season is to translate that achievement into dog years. For every year a large, well financed, metropolitan orchestra thrives in places like Washington and Baltimore, one might add seven years to any small regional symphony orchestra who survives without the large audiences and donors that major cities provide their cultural institutions.

That 1:7 factor is useful in bringing into focus the stunning accomplishment the MSO will be celebrating the year. Despite its relatively small market niche in communities like Easton, Ocean Pines, or Annapolis, the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra has consistently beaten the odds. Year after year, the MSO has not only finished every season successfully paying their musicians, the first test of sustainability, but gained more and more grateful patrons at the same time.

The secrets to the remarkable outcome can be found in the exceptional quality of programming offered by its brilliant music director, Julien Benichou, now completing ten years at the helm, and the passion and dedication of its board members, like the Symphony’s current president, Jeffrey Parker. But this remarkable track record can also be attributed to the dedication of literally hundreds season subscribers on the Shore.

The Spy sat down with Julien and Jeffrey last week at Bullitt House to talk about the MSO’s anniversary plans and a sneak preview of what the season’s opening concert will include as the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra takes to the stage at the Todd Performing Arts Center at Chesapeake College on September 28th.

This video is approximately four minutes in length. For more information about the The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra’s 2oth season please go here