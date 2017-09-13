Grass: Cut vs. Hire by Craig Fuller

by

Several days ago, a person I was riding next to in a golf cart noticed how the grass was growing and commented that such rapid growth was sure good for the people who cut grass. I thought to myself, that would be me, but it wasn’t what was meant, of course.

It caused me to reflect on the reality that there are those of us who cut our grass and those who hire someone to do same. Not that one is right or wrong, better or worse….it’s just a different point of view. And, I wondered why.

Many years ago, I attended a small luncheon at a fairly exclusive club in San Francisco with David Packard of Hewlett-Packard. He was a man of great stature and when he entered the room and sat down, all eyes went to the horrible knot with a crusty scab on his forehead. Noticing our collective reaction, he said, “…oh, yeah, a big rock flew up from under my tractor last weekend and hit me right in the forehead.” Seems weekend work on a tractor for this giant of the technology industry of the day was a favorite pastime.

Years later, working for and traveling with President Ronald Reagan to his ranch near Santa Barbara, I came to appreciate how important it was to the leader of the free world to go out on his ranch and clear brush. We could travel to his ranch and brief him on some of the world’s most perilous circumstances in the morning, as long as we moved along so he could go to work removing all manner of dead wood and plant growth before the sun went down.

Growing up and throughout my adult life, I confess to finding any number of reasons to avoid yard work. Allergies became the common rationale for avoiding the work. Of course, the allergy was more directly related to the work than to the grass.

Which brings me to the Eastern Shore.

I’m not sure whether it was the influence of Packard or Reagan or both, but when we settled into our wonderful place on Trippe Creek with a generous portion of lawn and with more time, I decided that I’d cut my own grass. This decision lead me to Atlantic Tractor in New Market where I quickly learned that a small discount tractor just would not do. It was good advice and Atlantic’s service and support have been superb even though my John Deere x380 has been virtually trouble free through nearly 170 hours of operation.

I immediately learned how much I liked every aspect of this work. I enjoy getting the tractor fueled and ready to go to work. I like carefully covering every square inch of our acreage and marvel with satisfaction when every blade of grass sits at precisely the same height. After nearly 3 hours, I am dusty, dirty, thirsty and immensely satisfied!

At this point, there are no small number of you saying, “this is nuts!” My wife calls it crazy…but, she does like the fact that the lawn has never looked better!

The neighbors go by and wave. Some choose to cut their lawns and others hire one of the very capable teams of professionals we have in the area. By the way, the professionals wave every bit as much as the neighbors….it’s a bond of sorts. Only a few people tell me they would never cut their own lawn. However, several who I’ve seen cutting their own lawn share privately how much they, too, enjoy it.

And, so it goes. In an era when it seems so much divides us, those who cut and those who hire manage to happily coexist throughout Kent and Talbot Counties proving you can be different but neighborly at the same time!

Lastly, I’m curious. Where do you fall? If you click below on “cut” or “hire” you can share why you fall into the camp you’ve chosen. I’ll share the results when the votes are in.

Take the CUT or HIRE Survey here



Craig Fuller served four years in the White House as assistant to President Reagan for Cabinet Affairs, followed by four years as chief of staff to Vice President George H.W. Bush. Having been engaged in five presidential campaigns and run public affairs firms and associations in Washington, D.C., he now resides on the Eastern Shore with his wife Karen.