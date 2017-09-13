Christmas Joy! Open Auditions for Miracle on 34th Street

by

Auditions for the beloved holiday classic, Miracle on 34th Street, will be held at Garfield Center for the Arts on Tuesday and Thursday, September 19 and 21 at 6 pm, and Saturday, September 23 at 11 am. Directed by Jim Landskroener, the play runs three weekends from December 1-17.

By chance, Kris Kringle, an old man in a retirement home, gets a job working as Santa for Macy’s. Kris unleashes waves of good will with Macy’s customers and the commercial world of New York City by referring parents to other stores to find exactly the toy their child has asked for. Seen as deluded and dangerous by Macy’s vocational counselor, who plots to have Kris shanghaied to Bellevue Psychiatric Hospital, Kris ends up in a court competency hearing. Especially at stake is one little girl’s belief in Santa. In a dramatic decision, the court confirms Kris as the true Santa, allowing countless children to experience the joy of childhood fantasy.

All ages are needed for this show, and all levels of acting experience are welcome! Familiarity with the play is beneficial, but not necessary. Scripts will be available at the Garfield. Be prepared to do cold readings from the script. Anyone interested in assisting backstage is also encouraged to come to auditions

If you have any questions about the production, please contact the Garfield by emailing info@garfieldcenter.org or by calling 410-810-2060. The Garfield Center for the Arts is located at 210 High Street in Chestertown.