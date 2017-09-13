Benchworks Named One of Fastest-Growing US Companies

by

Benchworks has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies. Benchworks is ranked at number 933 with a three-year sales growth of 471%. The company consists of two growing specialty units: Benchworks

Marketing Communications and Safe Chain Solutions, a national distributor of pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices. Benchworks was also ranked #8 in the Top Baltimore Companies category.

This is the third year that Benchworks has been included on the Inc. 5000 list and the 2017 roster is one of the most competitive lists to date. The Inc. 5000 rankings are based on three-year sales growth and revenue. Last year, Benchworks ranked at 1005 with a three-year sales growth of 395% and revenue of $31.1 million. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.

“The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive,”

said Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. “The founders and CEOs of the Inc.

5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking, and vision were the keys to their success, and I

believe them.”

“We are honored to receive this award again for our consistent rapid growth,” said Thad Bench

Sr., CEO of Benchworks. “We could not have achieved this milestone without the help of all our

terrific employees at Safe Chain and Benchworks Marketing. Our goal is to continue to advance

our role as a commercialization partner and connect with other potential affiliates. We are

working toward that goal through planned strategic growth.”

Safe Chain, a Benchworks Company, continues to thrive and it sets Benchworks apart from other

agencies and pharmaceutical distribution companies. Benchworks offers more than marketing,

helping clients build out operations, providing support during mergers and acquisitions, and

introducing clients to manufacturing partners and sources of capital.

Companies on the 2017 list will be honored at the 36th annual Inc. 5000 conference October 10 –

12 in Palm Desert, California. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and

an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria, can be found here.

Benchworks, an award-winning comprehensive marketing services agency headquartered in

Chestertown, Maryland, was founded in 1991. The company specializes in the design, production,

and launch of complete marketing and branding services. Clients include a wide variety of

companies in the life science, pharmaceutical, beverage, manufacturing, and education industries

in North America and Europe. For additional information, visit the Benchworks website or call

800-536- 4670.