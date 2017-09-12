The Women & Girls Fund’s Impact at Horizons

by

When the Women & Girls Fund of the Mid-Shore was founded in 2002, their primary goal was to seek out and support the best local programs that help women and girls succeed. After much vetting and due diligence on the Board’s part, the Fund early on saw the benefits of Horizons of Kent and Queen Anne’s as one of the best ways to accomplish their mission and give young girls (and boys) the kind of leg up during the summer months they critically need to maintain their learning growth.

The results of those early investments have paid off. The six-week summer learning program is now serving 170 Mid-Shore students, and have proved to strengthened the students’ academic performance, builds their self-confidence, and nurture citizenship skills.

The Spy sat down with Women & Girls Fund board member Susie Dillon, along with Horizons’ director Bob Parks, co-founder and academic director Connie Schroth, and site director Bibi Schelberg to highlight the problem of lower income students losing critically important educational and social experiences during the summer months as well as Horizons successful approach to filling this important gap through the use of the campuses of the Radcliffe Creek School in Chestertown and Gunston School in Centreville.

This video is approximately four minutes in length. For more information about Horizons of Kent and Queen Anne’s please go here

Editor’s Note: This is the first in a series of stories focused on the work of the Women & Girls Fund of the Mid-Shore. Since 2002, the Fund has channeled its pooled resources to organizations that serve the needs and quality of life for women and girls in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot Counties. The Spy, in partnership with the Women & Girls Fund, are working collaboratively to put the spotlight on twelve of these remarkable agencies to promote their success and inspire other women and men to support the Fund’s critical role in the future.